The North Alabama Lions (1-0) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) play at Flowers Hall on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M and its opponent combined to hit the over 13 out of 27 times last season.

The Bulldogs' record against the spread last year was 12-15-0.

North Alabama (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 7.5% more often than Alabama A&M (12-15-0) last year.

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 74.1 143.7 74.3 145.2 143.9 Alabama A&M 69.6 143.7 70.9 145.2 139.5

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 4.7 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lions allowed.

Alabama A&M went 4-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when it scored more than 74.3 points last season.

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 14-13-0 16-11-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 13-14-0

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Alabama Alabama A&M 9-4 Home Record 9-8 8-10 Away Record 5-8 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

