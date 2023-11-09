Thursday's game features the North Alabama Lions (1-0) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) clashing at Flowers Hall (on November 9) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 win for North Alabama.

The matchup has no line set.

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 74, Alabama A&M 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: North Alabama (-3.4)

North Alabama (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

Offensively, Alabama A&M put up 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 70.9 points per contest at the other end (204th-ranked).

The Bulldogs averaged 29.9 rebounds per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Alabama A&M ranked 204th in the country with 12.7 dimes per game.

Last season the Bulldogs averaged 13.8 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 14.6 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

With 6.8 threes per game, the Bulldogs were 237th in college basketball. They had a 37% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 36th in college basketball.

Last year Alabama A&M gave up 7.6 three-pointers per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.1% (205th-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Alabama A&M took 67.3% two-pointers (accounting for 72.5% of the team's buckets) and 32.7% threes (27.5%).

