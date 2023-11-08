The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) square off against the Troy Trojans (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Troy vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -8.5 146.5

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Troy played nine games last season that finished with more than 146.5 points.

The average over/under for Trojans outings last year was 139.9, 6.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Trojans were 15-12-0 against the spread last year.

Troy was underdogs 10 times last season and won three of those games.

The Trojans were 1-2 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +340 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Trojans, based on the moneyline, is 22.7%.

Troy vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 19 65.5% 78.8 152 73.1 139.9 147.7 Troy 9 33.3% 73.2 152 66.8 139.9 137.1

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The Trojans' 73.2 points per game last year were only 0.1 more points than the 73.1 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Troy went 6-3 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Troy vs. Ohio Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 16-13-0 7-3 17-12-0 Troy 15-12-0 3-1 14-13-0

Troy vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Troy 14-1 Home Record 11-3 4-11 Away Record 7-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

