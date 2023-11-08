Wednesday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) and Troy Trojans (1-0) squaring off at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

According to our computer prediction, Troy projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup against Ohio. The over/under is currently listed at 146.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Troy vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Line: Ohio -9.5

Ohio -9.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Ohio -500, Troy +375

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Troy vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 74, Troy 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Ohio

Pick ATS: Troy (+9.5)



Troy (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Troy Performance Insights

Troy was 139th in the nation last season with 73.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 77th with 66.8 points allowed per game.

Last year the Trojans averaged 31.6 rebounds per game (187th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.9 rebounds per contest (97th-ranked).

Troy delivered 13.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 143rd in college basketball.

The Trojans averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (54th-ranked).

With 7.7 threes per game, the Trojans ranked 134th in the nation. They owned a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 299th in college basketball.

Troy allowed 6.1 three-pointers per game (46th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 31.8% (64th-ranked) from downtown.

Last year Troy took 59% two-pointers, accounting for 70.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 41% threes (29.7% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.