Troy vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Troy vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Troy vs. Ohio Betting Trends (2022-23)

Troy covered 15 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

The Trojans had an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs last year.

Ohio covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 17 Bobcats games hit the over.

