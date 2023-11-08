The Troy Trojans (1-0) battle the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 44.5% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.

Troy went 10-4 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Bobcats ranked 23rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Trojans ranked 133rd.

The Trojans scored an average of 73.2 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 73.1 the Bobcats allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Troy went 11-4.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

At home, Troy put up 81.7 points per game last season, 16 more than it averaged on the road (65.7).

At home, the Trojans gave up 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (68.1).

Beyond the arc, Troy sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (35.3%) too.

