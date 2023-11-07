How to Watch the Rangers vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (8-2-1, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, fourth) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top squads in the conference.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch along on TNT and Max as the Rangers square off against the Red Wings.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info
|Rangers vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction
|Rangers vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Wings Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 23 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers rank 18th in the NHL with 34 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Defensively, the Rangers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|11
|6
|12
|18
|7
|1
|0%
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
|Chris Kreider
|11
|8
|2
|10
|5
|3
|29.4%
|Mika Zibanejad
|11
|2
|7
|9
|6
|4
|51.2%
|K'Andre Miller
|11
|1
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 37 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 17th in the league.
- With 45 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the league's fourth-best offense.
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|12
|5
|12
|17
|6
|9
|50.2%
|Alex DeBrincat
|12
|9
|5
|14
|10
|8
|0%
|Moritz Seider
|12
|1
|10
|11
|5
|4
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|12
|4
|6
|10
|6
|2
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|12
|3
|6
|9
|7
|2
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.