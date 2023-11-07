Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mortimer Jordan High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at The Altamont School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Victory Christian School