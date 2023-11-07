Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mortimer Jordan High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The Altamont School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Springville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Pell City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
