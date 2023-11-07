Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Blount County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Susan Moore High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
