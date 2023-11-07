Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Baldwin County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Snook Christian Academy at West Florida Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satsuma High School at Bayshore Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vigor High School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
