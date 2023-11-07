The No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) and the Auburn Tigers (0-0) hit the court at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Auburn vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Auburn and its opponent combined to hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.

The Tigers' record against the spread last season was 16-15-0.

Auburn (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 1.5% less often than Baylor (17-15-0) last year.

Auburn vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 77 149.8 70.3 138 145.2 Auburn 72.8 149.8 67.7 138 140.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 72.8 points per game last year were just 2.5 more points than the 70.3 the Bears allowed.

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Auburn went 11-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Auburn vs. Baylor Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-15-0 18-14-0 Auburn 16-15-0 18-13-0

Auburn vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Auburn 14-3 Home Record 14-2 5-5 Away Record 4-8 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.