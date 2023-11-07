Tuesday's contest at Sanford Sports Pentagon has the Baylor Bears (0-0) taking on the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at 9:00 PM (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 win for Baylor, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Auburn vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Auburn vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Auburn 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-3.4)

Baylor (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Auburn Performance Insights

On offense, Auburn posted 72.8 points per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 67.7 points per contest at the other end (102nd-ranked).

With 32.6 boards per game, the Tigers ranked 117th in the country. They gave up 32.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 240th in college basketball.

Auburn put up 14.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 101st in college basketball.

The Tigers committed 11.6 turnovers per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

The Tigers sank 6.5 threes per game (274th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 31.5% shooting percentage (318th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Auburn thrived in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranked 17th-best in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (5.6 per game) and sixth-best in three-point percentage allowed (28.8%).

Auburn attempted 37.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 64.8% of the shots it took (and 74.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.6 treys per contest, which were 35.2% of its shots (and 25.3% of the team's buckets).

