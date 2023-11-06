The Alabama A&M Bulldogs take on the UAB Blazers at Bartow Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 3:00 PM ET.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Alabama A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 12.8 fewer points per game last year (56.8) than the Blazers gave up to opponents (69.6).

Alabama A&M had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.

Last year, the Blazers averaged 9.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Bulldogs gave up (61.3).

UAB had a 12-9 record last season when putting up more than 61.3 points.

UAB Schedule