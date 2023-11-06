How to Watch UAB vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bradley Braves (0-0) take on the UAB Blazers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers shot 45.1% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Braves allowed to opponents.
- In games UAB shot better than 40.5% from the field, it went 21-6 overall.
- The Blazers were the third-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves finished 101st.
- Last year, the Blazers recorded 18.0 more points per game (80.7) than the Braves gave up (62.7).
- UAB went 23-7 last season when scoring more than 62.7 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- UAB averaged 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged away from home (78.3).
- At home, the Blazers gave up 8.7 fewer points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (74.6).
- UAB sunk 7.3 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% in home games and 36.7% when playing on the road.
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bradley
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/10/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Bartow Arena
