The Atlanta Hawks, with Trae Young, face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 123-105 win over the Pelicans, Young totaled 22 points and 12 assists.

Now let's dig into Young's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-115)

Over 23.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+110)

Looking to bet on one or more of Young's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder conceded 116.4 points per game last season, 19th in the NBA.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per game last season, the Thunder were the worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.9.

Giving up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Thunder were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trae Young vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 35 33 3 11 3 0 0 12/5/2022 37 23 3 10 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.