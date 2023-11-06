The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) are underdogs (+1.5) in their attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs on BSOK and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Hawks vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Thunder 115

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.4)

Hawks (-4.4) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.3

The Thunder have covered more often than the Hawks this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-2-0, as opposed to the 3-3-0 record of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma City covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (50%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total in 50% of its games this season (three of six), the same percentage as Atlanta and its opponents (three of six).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 3-0, while the Thunder are 1-1 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks are the second-best team in the NBA (122.8 points per game). On defense, they are 20th (115.2 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Atlanta is seventh in the NBA in rebounds (46.2 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (40.5 per game).

This season the Hawks are ranked seventh in the league in assists at 27.7 per game.

Atlanta is 13th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.8) and ninth in turnovers forced (14.7).

In 2023-24, the Hawks are 21st in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

