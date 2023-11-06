Monday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) and the Samford Bulldogs (0-0) at Mackey Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-63 and heavily favors Purdue to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Samford vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 80, Samford 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-16.8)

Purdue (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Samford Performance Insights

With 78.7 points per game on offense, Samford ranked 28th in the nation last year. Defensively, it ceded 71.6 points per contest, which ranked 227th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs grabbed 32.5 boards per game (126th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 29.5 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Samford ranked 289th in the country with 11.7 assists per game.

The Bulldogs committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (54th-ranked).

With 9.1 three-pointers per game, the Bulldogs ranked 30th in the country. They had a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 108th in college basketball.

In terms of three-pointers, Samford came up short defensively, as it ranked 16th-worst in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (9 per game) and 22nd-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%).

Of the shots taken by Samford last season, 55.2% of them were two-pointers (65.1% of the team's made baskets) and 44.8% were three-pointers (34.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.