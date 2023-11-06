The Samford Bulldogs go up against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Samford matchup.

Samford vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Samford vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Samford vs. Purdue Betting Trends (2022-23)

Samford compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record last season.

Purdue compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 14 Boilermakers games last season hit the over.

