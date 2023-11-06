The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) take on the Samford Bulldogs (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Samford vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 45.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Samford went 15-5 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Bulldogs put up 16 more points per game last year (78.7) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).

Samford put together a 21-7 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison

At home, Samford scored 81.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.7.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).

Beyond the arc, Samford made fewer triples on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35.4%) than at home (35%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule