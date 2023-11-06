The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) take on the Samford Bulldogs (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Samford vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Samford Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 45.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Samford went 15-5 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 16 more points per game last year (78.7) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).
  • Samford put together a 21-7 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Samford scored 81.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.7.
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Samford made fewer triples on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35.4%) than at home (35%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/14/2023 Mississippi College - Pete Hanna Center

