The Providence Friars (0-0) take on the Columbia Lions (0-0) as heavy, 18.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.

Providence vs. Columbia Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -18.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs Columbia Betting Records & Stats

The Friars were 16-13-0 against the spread last year.

Providence won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -5000 or shorter last year.

The Friars have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this game.

Columbia won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Lions played as an underdog of +1500 or more once last season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Columbia has a 6.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Providence vs. Columbia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 14 48.3% 77.3 145.1 71 146.8 143 Columbia 11 47.8% 67.8 145.1 75.8 146.8 142

Additional Providence vs Columbia Insights & Trends

Last year, the Friars put up just 1.5 more points per game (77.3) than the Lions allowed (75.8).

When Providence scored more than 75.8 points last season, it went 10-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Lions' 67.8 points per game last year were only 3.2 fewer points than the 71 the Friars gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 71 points last season, Columbia went 3-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Providence vs. Columbia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 16-13-0 3-2 14-15-0 Columbia 10-13-0 1-1 11-12-0

Providence vs. Columbia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Columbia 15-2 Home Record 6-9 6-6 Away Record 1-13 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

