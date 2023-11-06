The Providence Friars (0-0) square off against the Columbia Lions (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Providence Stats Insights

Last season, the Friars had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Lions' opponents hit.

Providence went 14-1 when it shot better than 45.7% from the field.

The Friars were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 248th.

Last year, the Friars put up only 1.5 more points per game (77.3) than the Lions gave up (75.8).

When Providence totaled more than 75.8 points last season, it went 12-2.

Columbia Stats Insights

The Lions shot 40.3% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 44.1% the Friars' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Columbia had a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Friars ranked 35th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lions ranked 162nd.

The Lions scored just 3.2 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Friars allowed their opponents to score (71.0).

Columbia had a 7-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison

Providence posted 82.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

In home games, the Friars surrendered 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than in away games (71.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Providence fared better at home last year, averaging 7.1 threes per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Columbia scored 5.4 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.0).

The Lions gave up fewer points at home (72.3 per game) than on the road (79.5) last season.

Columbia sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31.0%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Columbia - Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/11/2023 Milwaukee - Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/14/2023 Wisconsin - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Columbia Upcoming Schedule