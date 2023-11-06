The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) are heavy, 21.5-point favorites against the Morehead State Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.

Alabama vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -21.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In 21 of 34 games last season, Alabama and its opponents combined to total more than 144.5 points.

Alabama's matchups last season had an average of 150.1 points, 5.6 more than this game's over/under.

Alabama put together a 21-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Morehead State (16-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 61.8% of the time, 0.3% less often than Alabama (21-13-0) last year.

Alabama vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 21 61.8% 81.8 151.6 68.3 134.9 149.2 Morehead State 5 19.2% 69.8 151.6 66.6 134.9 138.5

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Crimson Tide scored were 15.2 more points than the Eagles allowed (66.6).

When Alabama scored more than 66.6 points last season, it went 17-7 against the spread and 24-3 overall.

Alabama vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 1-1 15-19-0 Morehead State 16-10-0 0-1 9-17-0

Alabama vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Morehead State 15-0 Home Record 14-2 9-3 Away Record 8-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

