The Alabama Crimson Tide will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama vs. Alabama State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.

When Alabama State gave up fewer than 70 points last season, it went 10-4.

Last year, the Crimson Tide averaged 70 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hornets gave up.

Alabama had a 10-3 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

The Crimson Tide shot 41.9% from the field last season, 12 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

The Hornets' 38% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Crimson Tide given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Schedule