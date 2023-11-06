Monday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) and the Morehead State Eagles (0-0) at Coleman Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-57 and heavily favors Alabama to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Alabama vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Morehead State 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-28.1)

Alabama (-28.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Alabama Performance Insights

Last season, Alabama was seventh-best in the country offensively (81.8 points scored per game) and ranked 122nd on defense (68.3 points allowed).

Last season, the Crimson Tide were best in the country in rebounds (41.2 per game) and 299th in rebounds allowed (33.0).

Alabama was 49th in college basketball in assists (15.0 per game) last season.

The Crimson Tide were the 10th-best team in the nation in 3-pointers made (9.9 per game) and 215th in 3-point percentage (33.5%) last year.

Last year, Alabama was 13th-best in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (5.5 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (28.3%).

The Crimson Tide took 52.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 47.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 64.2% of the Crimson Tide's baskets were 2-pointers, and 35.8% were 3-pointers.

