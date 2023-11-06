Monday's contest at Foster Auditorium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) squaring off against the Alabama State Hornets (0-0) at 5:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-52 victory as our model heavily favors Alabama.

The Crimson Tide went 20-11 a season ago.

Alabama vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 80, Alabama State 52

Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crimson Tide put up 70 points per game (83rd in college basketball) last season while giving up 60.4 per outing (77th in college basketball). They had a +299 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

With 66.4 points per game in SEC tilts, Alabama scored 3.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70 PPG).

On offense, the Crimson Tide put up 70 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.1 points per game away from home.

In home games, Alabama gave up 11 fewer points per game (53.3) than in road games (64.3).

