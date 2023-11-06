Monday's contest between the UAB Blazers (0-0) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 69-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UAB squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Bulldogs went 14-15 last season.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 69, Alabama A&M 60

Alabama A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs' -131 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 56.8 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 61.3 per outing (93rd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Alabama A&M averaged 60.3 points per game in SWAC action, and 56.8 overall.

The Bulldogs scored more points at home (62.7 per game) than away (53.1) last season.

At home, Alabama A&M gave up 58 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it allowed away (63.4).

