Top Player Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers on November 5, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others in the Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Moda Center on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
- The 24 points Bane has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (25.5).
- He has averaged 2.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).
- Bane has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Bane's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -122)
|8.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: +146)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 15 points in the 2023-24 season, 6.5 lower than Sunday's prop total.
- He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 8.5).
- Jackson, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 1.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -149)
|3.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: -120)
- Sunday's prop bet for Sharpe is 20.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).
- Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Sunday's over/under.
- Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).
Malcolm Brogdon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: +116)
|7.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- Malcolm Brogdon has racked up 18.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's points prop total.
- His per-game rebound average -- 4.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (5.5).
- Brogdon has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 3.8 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).
- Brogdon has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
