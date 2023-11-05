The Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) on November 5, 2023 at Moda Center.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

The Grizzlies are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 11th.

The Grizzlies score only 1.6 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Trail Blazers allow (109.3).

When Memphis puts up more than 109.3 points, it is 0-2.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies averaged 119.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.8 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (114).

In 2022-23, Memphis gave up 109.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 116.8.

The Grizzlies sunk 12.3 treys per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.4% points better than they averaged on the road (11.7 threes per game, 34.9% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Injuries