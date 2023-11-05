The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 115-113 loss to the Trail Blazers (his most recent game) Bane put up 33 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Bane's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league defensively last year, allowing 117.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds per contest last year, 14th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 27 assists last season, the Trail Blazers were the worst team in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 45 33 8 7 3 3 4

