Week 10 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving AAC teams. Our computer model favors Navy (-7) against Temple and betting the over/under in the UTSA vs. North Texas matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 10 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Navy -7 vs. Temple

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls

Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Navy by 18.1 points

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Memphis -13.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Memphis Tigers

South Florida Bulls at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 20.9 points

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Florida Atlantic +1 vs. UAB

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at UAB Blazers

Florida Atlantic Owls at UAB Blazers Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 2.6 points

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 10 AAC Total Bets

Under 71.5 - UTSA vs. North Texas

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at North Texas Mean Green

UTSA Roadrunners at North Texas Mean Green Projected Total: 63.7 points

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 68.5 - South Florida vs. Memphis

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Memphis Tigers

South Florida Bulls at Memphis Tigers Projected Total: 61.5 points

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 45.5 - Navy vs. Temple

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls

Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls Projected Total: 50.7 points

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 10 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Tulane 7-1 (4-0 AAC) 30.6 / 20.5 405.9 / 332.8 SMU 6-2 (4-0 AAC) 40.5 / 14.0 463.0 / 280.8 UTSA 5-3 (4-0 AAC) 30.5 / 25.4 409.4 / 370.5 Memphis 6-2 (3-1 AAC) 36.8 / 25.1 439.1 / 398.6 Florida Atlantic 4-4 (3-1 AAC) 25.9 / 23.9 350.0 / 389.8 Rice 4-4 (2-2 AAC) 33.3 / 27.8 394.6 / 392.3 South Florida 4-4 (2-2 AAC) 28.0 / 34.3 437.5 / 444.1 Navy 3-4 (2-2 AAC) 18.3 / 22.1 304.9 / 362.9 North Texas 3-5 (1-3 AAC) 35.5 / 36.6 485.3 / 474.3 Tulsa 3-5 (1-3 AAC) 22.0 / 35.9 357.3 / 443.3 Charlotte 2-6 (1-3 AAC) 14.8 / 24.6 309.3 / 345.6 UAB 2-6 (1-3 AAC) 29.0 / 37.6 430.5 / 418.9 Temple 2-6 (0-4 AAC) 19.1 / 38.0 349.4 / 454.0 East Carolina 1-7 (0-4 AAC) 18.6 / 26.3 285.5 / 352.5

