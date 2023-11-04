The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2) will have their ninth-ranked running game on show versus the Arizona Wildcats (5-3), with the No. 67 run defense in college football, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bruins are favored by just 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Arizona matchup in this article.

UCLA vs. Arizona Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tucson, Arizona
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium

UCLA vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Arizona Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-2.5) 51.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UCLA (-2.5) 51.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UCLA vs. Arizona Betting Trends

  • UCLA has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Bruins have an ATS record of 3-2.
  • Arizona has covered six times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have an ATS record of 5-0 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

UCLA & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
Arizona
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

