The UAB Blazers (2-6) have an AAC matchup with the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is UAB vs. Florida Atlantic?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 31, UAB 28

Florida Atlantic 31, UAB 28 UAB has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Blazers have played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, Florida Atlantic has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Owls have entered four games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and are in those contests.

The Blazers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+1)



Florida Atlantic (+1) UAB is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Blazers have been favored by 1 point or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Florida Atlantic has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Six of UAB's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

There have been just two games featuring Florida Atlantic this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 59.5.

UAB averages 29 points per game against Florida Atlantic's 25.9, amounting to 4.6 points under the matchup's total of 59.5.

Splits Tables

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.3 59.3 61.3 Implied Total AVG 37.6 34.5 40.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 58.5 50.8 Implied Total AVG 31.3 31 31.5 ATS Record 3-3-1 0-2-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 0-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

