Big 12 foes meet when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) and the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas sports the 27th-ranked defense this season (328 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 20th-best with a tally of 454.1 yards per game. Things have been going well for Kansas State on both offense and defense, as it is compiling 37.4 points per game (13th-best) and ceding only 15.9 points per game (14th-best).

Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Texas Kansas State 454.1 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.6 (20th) 328 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (39th) 180 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (5th) 274.1 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.6 (60th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (80th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has compiled 1,915 yards (239.4 ypg) on 151-of-213 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 922 yards on 143 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner. He's also caught 22 passes for 212 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has collected 240 yards on 60 carries, scoring two times.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 572 yards as a receiver have come on 44 receptions (out of 63 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 29 passes for 427 yards (53.4 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 20 catches have yielded 357 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,628 yards (203.5 ypg) while completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 313 yards with six touchdowns.

DJ Giddens' team-high 722 rushing yards have come on 116 carries, with seven touchdowns. He also leads the team with 240 receiving yards (30 per game) on 21 catches with one touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has run for 466 yards across 88 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has totaled 39 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 437 (54.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has 27 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 364 yards (45.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

