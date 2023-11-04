The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) in college football action at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Jacksonville State 26, South Carolina 25

Jacksonville State 26, South Carolina 25 South Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -700 or shorter.

Jacksonville State has won three of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +500 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the South Carolina Gamecocks an 87.5% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville State (+15.5)



Jacksonville State (+15.5) In eight South Carolina games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the South Carolina Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

In seven games played Jacksonville State has recorded five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) Four of South Carolina's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 55.5 points.

This season, Jacksonville State has played only two games with a combined score over 55.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 54 points per game, 1.5 points fewer than the point total of 55.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 53.5 56 Implied Total AVG 33.3 30.3 36.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 56.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 31.1 31 31.3 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 0-4-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

