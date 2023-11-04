Predators vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1) take on the Nashville Predators (4-6) at Rogers Place on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO. The Oilers fell to the Dallas Stars 4-3 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-185)
|Predators (+150)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been listed as an underdog seven times this season, and won twice.
- Nashville has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Predators.
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in three of 10 games this season.
Predators vs Oilers Additional Info
Predators vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|25 (25th)
|Goals
|27 (22nd)
|36 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (14th)
|7 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (6th)
|10 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (24th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators' 27 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- The Predators' 30 total goals allowed (three per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Their -3 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
