Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be matching up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Okongwu put up 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 130-121 win versus the Wizards.

In this piece we'll break down Okongwu's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-114)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA last year, conceding 112.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA last season, giving up 41.8 per game.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans were eighth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 24.9 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pelicans were ranked 12th in the league last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 20 8 5 2 0 3 0 11/5/2022 18 4 1 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.