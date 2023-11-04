The North Alabama Lions (3-6) hit the road for a UAC showdown against the Central Arkansas Bears (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Braly Municipal Stadium.

North Alabama is averaging 25.0 points per game on offense (64th in the FCS), and ranks 97th on defense with 31.2 points allowed per game. Central Arkansas' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 12th-best in the FCS with 441.8 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 321.9 total yards per game, which ranks 37th.

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

North Alabama Central Arkansas 421.2 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.8 (18th) 427.1 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.9 (37th) 175.9 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.1 (12th) 245.3 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.6 (45th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters leads North Alabama with 2,068 yards (229.8 ypg) on 190-of-320 passing with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also has 320 rushing yards on 76 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Demarcus Lacey has racked up 584 yards on 114 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Takairee Kenebrew has hauled in 31 catches for 528 yards (58.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

David Florence has caught 34 passes for 369 yards (41.0 yards per game) this year.

Dakota Warfield has hauled in 27 receptions for 343 yards, an average of 38.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain leads Central Arkansas with 1,768 yards on 166-of-257 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Shunderrick Powell has rushed 109 times for 882 yards, with six touchdowns.

Darius Hale has been given 64 carries and totaled 355 yards with three touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes has totaled 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 378 (47.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has one touchdown.

Myles Butler has put up a 375-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 27 targets.

Kylin James has racked up 319 reciving yards (39.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

