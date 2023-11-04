The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) are a massive 15.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2). The over/under is 55.5.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FBS (31.5 points allowed per game), South Carolina has played better offensively, ranking 80th in the FBS by totaling 25.4 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Jacksonville State is generating 376.9 total yards per contest (76th-ranked). It ranks 48th in the FBS on defense (347.4 total yards given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

South Carolina vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Carolina -15.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -700 +500

Looking to place a bet on Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Jacksonville State Recent Performance

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 392.7 yards per game in their past three games (-47-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 336.7 (50th-ranked).

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are putting up 24.7 points per game in their past three games (worst in college football), and giving up 21.3 per game (77th).

Jacksonville State is -61-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (170.3), and fifth-worst in passing yards allowed (215).

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are gaining 222.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (25th-best in college football), and allowing 121.7 per game (80th).

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have two wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their past three contests.

In Jacksonville State's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Two of Jacksonville State's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Jacksonville State has been an underdog in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

Jacksonville State has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +500 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on Jacksonville State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has thrown for 744 yards on 62-of-124 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 460 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has carried the ball 113 times for 615 yards, with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr. has totaled 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 352 (39.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has racked up 221 receiving yards (24.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

Sean Brown has racked up 180 reciving yards (20 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Chris Hardie leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.

Jacksonville State's leading tackler, Quae Drake, has 49 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Kekoura Tarnue has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.