The Atlanta Hawks (3-2), on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Hawks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Hawks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans score 108.8 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 108.6 (eighth in the league) for a +1 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks have a +28 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 122.8 points per game, second in the league, and are giving up 117.2 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow a combined 225.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Atlanta has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Hawks and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +5000 - Pelicans +5000 +1800 -

