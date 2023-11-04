Best Bets & Odds for the Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game – Saturday, November 4
AAC foes will do battle when the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) face the UAB Blazers (2-6) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Florida Atlantic vs. UAB? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Florida Atlantic vs. UAB?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Florida Atlantic 31, UAB 28
- Florida Atlantic has won two of the three games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- The Owls have a record of 1-0 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (66.7%).
- This season, UAB has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.
- This season, the Blazers have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The Owls have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Florida Atlantic (-1)
- In seven Florida Atlantic games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- In eight games played UAB has recorded four wins against the spread.
- The Blazers are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
Parlay your bets together on the Florida Atlantic vs. UAB matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (59.5)
- Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 59.5 points just twice this season.
- There have been six UAB games that have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points this season.
- Florida Atlantic averages 25.9 points per game against UAB's 29, totaling 4.6 points under the game's point total of 59.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Florida Atlantic
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.1
|58.5
|50.8
|Implied Total AVG
|31.3
|31
|31.5
|ATS Record
|3-3-1
|0-2-1
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
UAB
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|60.3
|59.3
|61.3
|Implied Total AVG
|37.6
|34.5
|40.8
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-1
|0-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.