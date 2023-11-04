There is no shortage of excitement on today's Bundesliga schedule, including Eintracht Frankfurt squaring off against Union Berlin.

You will find info on how to watch today's Bundesliga action right here.

Watch Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt travels to face Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Union Berlin (+150)

Union Berlin (+150) Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+175)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+175) Draw: (+215)

Watch SC Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach travels to take on SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: SC Freiburg (+105)

SC Freiburg (+105) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+210)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+210) Draw: (+270)

Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen makes the trip to match up with TSG Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-205)

Bayer Leverkusen (-205) Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+400)

TSG Hoffenheim (+400) Draw: (+380)

Watch FSV Mainz vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig makes the trip to play FSV Mainz at Mewa Arena in Mainz.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-180)

RB Leipzig (-180) Underdog: FSV Mainz (+400)

FSV Mainz (+400) Draw: (+330)

Watch FC Cologne vs FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg makes the trip to match up with FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FC Cologne (+115)

FC Cologne (+115) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+200)

FC Augsburg (+200) Draw: (+260)

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich travels to match up with Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-130)

Bayern Munich (-130) Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+265)

Borussia Dortmund (+265) Draw: (+330)

