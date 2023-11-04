The Auburn Tigers (4-4) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Auburn is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Vanderbilt has covered just once in nine games with a spread this year.

The Commodores have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

