On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1 in the world) meets Iga Swiatek (No. 2) in the semifinals of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

In the Semifinal, Swiatek is the favorite against Sabalenka, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +175.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information

Tournament: The Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara

The Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Court Surface: Hard

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 69.2% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek +175 Odds to Win Match -225 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday, Sabalenka reached the semifinals.

Swiatek came out on top 6-1, 6-2 against Ons Jabeur in the Round Robin on Friday.

Sabalenka has played 65 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.5 games per match.

Sabalenka has played 20.2 games per match in her 40 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 75 matches in the past year across all court types, Swiatek is averaging 18.2 games per match while winning 65.1% of those games.

Swiatek has played 45 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set while winning 64.4% of games.

Going back to 2015, Swiatek and Sabalenka have played eight times, and Swiatek is 5-3, including a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win for Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open on May 6, 2023, the last time these two went head-to-head.

In terms of sets, Swiatek has secured 13 against Sabalenka (65.0%), while Sabalenka has captured seven.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have matched up for 171 total games, and Swiatek has won more often, claiming 97 of them.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have faced off eight times, and they have averaged 21.4 games and 2.5 sets per match.

