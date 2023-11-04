Alabama vs. LSU Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers match up at 7:45 PM? Our projection system sides with the Crimson Tide. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Alabama vs. LSU Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|LSU (+3)
|Under (61.5)
|Alabama 31, LSU 29
Week 10 SEC Predictions
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- Jacksonville State vs South Carolina
- Missouri vs Georgia
- UConn vs Tennessee
Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- The Crimson Tide have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Crimson Tide's record against the spread is 5-3-0.
- In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Alabama has gone 4-3 against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have played eight games this year and five of them have gone over the total.
- Alabama games this season have posted an average total of 50.9, which is 10.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
LSU Betting Info (2023)
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- The Tigers have gone 4-3-0 ATS this year.
- All Tigers seven game with a set total have hit the over.
- The average point total for the LSU this season is 1.9 points lower than this game's over/under.
Crimson Tide vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama
|30.6
|16.5
|32.4
|18.4
|27.7
|13.3
|LSU
|47.4
|26.5
|54.0
|14.8
|46.3
|36.0
