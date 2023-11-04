According to our computer projection model, the Florida A&M Rattlers will defeat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs when the two teams match up at Louis Crews Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-17.3) 49.1 Florida A&M 33, Alabama A&M 16

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have one win against the spread this season.

One Bulldogs game (out of one) has hit the over this season.

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers covered eight times in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of four of Rattlers games last season went over the point total.

Bulldogs vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3 Florida A&M 29.9 15.3 33 9 28 21.3

