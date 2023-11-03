Ziaire Williams' Memphis Grizzlies face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 133-109 loss versus the Jazz, Williams tallied eight points and two blocks.

Now let's examine Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Ziaire Williams Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+100)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the league defensively last year, giving up 117.4 points per game.

Conceding 43.2 rebounds per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 27 assists last year, the Trail Blazers were the worst team in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Ziaire Williams vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 19 5 1 0 1 0 0

