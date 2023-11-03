On Friday, November 3, Asbury High School will host Woodville High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Woodville vs. Asbury Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Albertville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Douglas High School at North Sand Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Higdon, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Albertville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Albertville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Boaz High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Boaz, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Scottsboro, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

