Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Wilcox Central High School vs. J. F. Shields High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have an intriguing high school clash in Beatrice, AL on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with J. F. Shields High School hosting Wilcox Central High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilcox Central vs. Shields Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Monroe County Games This Week
Prattville Christian Academy at Monroe County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Monroeville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.U. Blacksher High School at Jay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Jay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.