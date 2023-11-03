White Plains High School will host Westbrook Christian School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Westbrook vs. White Plains Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Weaver High School at Pleasant Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Sardis High School at Hokes Bluff High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Glencoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Victory Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pell City, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Etowah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Attalla, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

