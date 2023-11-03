If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Demopolis, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Northport, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Irvington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Sylacauga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Cottondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

